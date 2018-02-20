Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Enjoy A Walk By The Beach

Highlights
- Sonam and her family are currently in UAE for her cousin's wedding
- Anand had posted a comment on Sonam's picture on Valentine's Day
- Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Ki Wedding
Take a look at the video:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fans have been awaiting a confirmation of the reported romance. On Valentine's Day, Anand had left a comment on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post, which got a lot of fans interpreting as a sign from the couple:
Here's what Sonam had posted:
Mohit and Antara's wedding celebrations had back-to-back rocking ceremonies of which, several pictures have surfaced on social media. The wedding, which reportedly took place a few hours back (UAE time-zone) saw the entire Kapoor family having a blast. Anil Kapoor, Sonam, and Arjun were spotted dancing at the groom's wedding procession.
Take a look at the videos:
Ufff... it's #BalamPichkari Punjabi Baraat Scene !!! @arjunkapoor EnjoyingAndHow #FamilyTime #UAEdiaries #AntuMoh #MohitGettingHitched @mohitmarwah weds @antara_m
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in PadMan headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film was released on February 9. Sonam is awaiting the release of her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to release on June 1.