Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Enjoy A Walk By The Beach

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in UAE for her cousin's wedding

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 20, 2018 23:53 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are rumoured to be dating (Image courtesy - anandahuja)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam and her family are currently in UAE for her cousin's wedding
  2. Anand had posted a comment on Sonam's picture on Valentine's Day
  3. Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Ki Wedding
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are in UAE to attend her cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding, took out some time to enjoy a walk by the beautiful beaches of Al Ras Khaimah. Sonam was dressed in a casual white t-shirt and tied her hair in a bun and Anand Ahuja also picked a white ganji t-shirt. In the video, the rumoured couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand. Sonam and her entire family including parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor, siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and cousins Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, are all in attendance to the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Going by all the updates on social media, people are asserting that the wedding already commenced.

Take a look at the video:
 


Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fans have been awaiting a confirmation of the reported romance. On Valentine's Day, Anand had left a comment on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post, which got a lot of fans interpreting as a sign from the couple:

Here's what Sonam had posted:
 


Mohit and Antara's wedding celebrations had back-to-back rocking ceremonies of which, several pictures have surfaced on social media. The wedding, which reportedly took place a few hours back (UAE time-zone) saw the entire Kapoor family having a blast. Anil Kapoor, Sonam, and Arjun were spotted dancing at the groom's wedding procession.

Take a look at the videos:
 

 


Mohit looked handsome in a beige bandhgala and white churidaar and his bride Antara looked gorgeous in an embellished white and pink lehenga. Some of the couple's friends from Bollywood have also turned up for their wedding, including Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Siddhanth Kapoor and several others.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in PadMan headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film was released on February 9. Sonam is awaiting the release of her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to release on June 1.

