The Stunning Sunset View From Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Mumbai Home

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor shared a stunning picture of the lovely view from his and Mira Rajput's Mumbai home on Wednesday night. In the picture, the couple can be seen looking at the sunset together. Shahid Kapoor summed up the picture-perfect moment with these words: "Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em." Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post:

Previously, Shahid Kapoor shared this video from the same corner of the house and he wrote: "Sunny plotting his next move... on a sunny Sunday evening."

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput too shared a picture of the view from her home and she wrote this about her snack time: "Undhiyu for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.

The actor will next be seen in the action film Bloody Daddy. He will also feature in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon.