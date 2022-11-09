The Stunning Interiors Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Home

Shahid and Mira in a still from the video. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput, who has been playing piano for quite some time now, often shares posts of her progress in the form of videos from her practice sessions, which brings us to her latest Instagram entry. On Wednesday afternoon, Mira Rajput shared a video, in which she can be seen playing the track Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from her husband Shahid Kapoor's 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The video also features the actor, who refers to Mira as "Preeti" (Kabir Singh style) and hugs her. We also got a glimpse of the star couple's home in the video - with a sleek black staircase juxtaposed against the white interiors, natural lighting and a bookshelf by the side.

Mira Rajput captioned the post: "Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down. Wait for it..." She added the hashtags #pianocover and #reelsindia to her post. In the comments section, Mira's mother-in-law and veteran actress Neliima Azeem commented: "Awesome."

Check out the post shared by Mira Rajput here:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."