Mira Rajput Shares 'Postcard From The Pink City'. See Pics

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput, who recently visited Jaipur, shared a beautiful postcard from the pink city on her Instagram handle. Mira on Friday, shared a couple of pictures from her visit to Jaipur and wrote a long caption to share her connection with the city and how Jaipur is her "soul city." Mira's post included pictures of herself and the beautiful forts of Jaipur and some delicious food, which she mentioned in her caption. Her caption read, "Jaipur is my soul city. I immediately feel a sense of warmth, comfort and belonging when I'm there. Maybe because I've lived through my Mom's memories of school and explored the city with her, or the memorable trips to the Lit Fest over the years, or maybe just the intensity of culture without it being overwhelming."

She added, "The people, the art forms, the Jantar Mantar (I was blown away by how the astronomical center was built 300 years ago to correctly calculate time, planetary movements and even the percentage of each zodiac sign in the sky) and the Thali! Every time I visit I want to stay just one more day."

Mira also shared her food experience and wrote, "Food recco - found this amazing Thali place called Thali and more (which is a simple all vegetarian eatery) and man I'm still dreaming about the Dal Batti Churma and the Aloo Pyaz sabzi. And do not miss Rawat ki Kachori. I had one everyday with Lassi!" Mira's caption was accompanied by the hashtags Travelgram and Jaipur.

Check out a few pictures from Mira Rajput's Jaipur diaries:

Mira Rajput often shares pictures from her vacations.

Check out a few pictures here:

Mira Rajput is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and the couple are parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor. The couple married in 2015.