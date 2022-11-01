How Mira Rajput Wished Brother-In-Law Ishaan Khatter On His Birthday

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

We all know that Mira Rajput shares a great bond with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor's family, especially with his brother Ishaan Khatter. Their banter on social media is too good to miss. So, today, on Ishaan's birthday, Mira dropped a cute picture on Instagram. Here, Shahid is holding Mira as she continues to push Ishaan away. Oh, wait, for the caption. Mira stated, “We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours.” Well, apart from Misha and Zain, is she addressing Ishaan as their "third kid"? She mentioned, “Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter you know we love you tons,” with a heart emoji. She also used the hashtag “Everyone's favourite.”

Before this, Mira Rajput shared a happy frame with Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. Here, the two are sharing a warm hug. For the caption, she wrote, “Playgroup”.

For Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are her “dream team”.

Previously, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared a video dancing to Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal. The two can be seen dressed in pyjamas. For a bit, their mother Neelima Azeem also makes an appearance in the clip. Ishaan Khatter commented, “Mom in the back being the cutest.” In another comment, he wrote, “Jamma jamma pyjamma”.

Now, look at Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor grooving to Roop Tera Mastana. Oh boy. Their chemistry is amazing. For the caption, Shahid wrote, “We got it from our mama Neelima Azeem.”

Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot, in which he will share the screen space with actress Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also has Pippa, by Raja Krishna Menon, in his kitty. Shahid Kapoor last featured in Jersey opposite actress Mrunal Thakur.