Oho Shahid Kapoor, Why You Do This To Mira Rajput? Watch ROFL Ad Shoot

A still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor has treated his Insta family to another video, but this time, he is not dancing rather than goofing around and trying to irritate his wife, Mira Rajput. He shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from an advertisement shoot. In the video, the couple is seen shooting when Shahid says, "Something seems off... what's my line". Next, he can be seen sitting with his wife with Mira's fan and says, "Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin phir bhi thoda cooling chahiye. Madam ka baal wrong side mai udraha hai, aab Madam mera paisa kaat degi. (This is Madam's fan. Madam doesn't sweat but she needs it for cooling. Madam will cut my salary as her hair is flying in wrong direction)," while in the background, she can be seen laughing. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Partners-in-crime!"

Soon after Shahid Kapoor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Madam ka fan hum bhi," while another wrote, "lovely couple". Check out the post below:

It's a treat whenever Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Recently, he celebrated Mira's birthday on September 7 and shared an adorable post wishing his wife. She shared a happy picture and wrote, Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes," followed by heart emoticons.

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor shared a video from Mira Rajput's birthday bash in which they can be seen dancing to Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the movie Sholay. Sharing the post he wrote, "Parrtaaayyy !!".

Mira Rajput also shared an adorable picture of the couple on her Instagram handle and wrote a long note thanking Shahid for the "best memories". She wrote, "I had the time of my life, and I've never felt this way before The love of my life Shahid Kapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember I'm one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. A year later, their daughter Misha was born in August, and in 2018, they welcomed son Zain.

