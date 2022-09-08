More Pics From Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput's Birthday Party

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput turned a year older yesterday (September 7), and her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor made sure that she had a blast. He hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai, attended by their family and friends, including Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta and others. Now, Mira has shared a bunch of images on her Instagram stories offering a glimpse inside her birthday party. The images were originally shared by her friend, Sarvesh Sashi, on his Instagram stories.

For her birthday bash, Mira Rajput opted for a black ensemble a left her hair loose. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black printed shirt paired with white pants. A picture shows Mira with a cake, while another has Mira and Shahid posing together.

Here have a look at the pictures:

In the other picture, Mira Rajput can be seen reading the dinner menu. "Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner?" read the caption.

On Mira Rajput's birthday, Shahid Kapoor dropped an adorable picture, along with a sweet note. He shared a candid photo from Mira's parents' wedding anniversary. In the image, they can be seen dancing. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes. (sic)" She replied to him, saying, "I love you forever."

Here have a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. A year later, their daughter Misha was born in August, and in 2018, they welcomed son Zain.