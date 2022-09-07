Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Wife Mira Rajput Is Love, Actually

Shahid with Mira. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor handpicked the best picture, accompanied by a mushy caption to wish wife Mira Rajput on her 28th birthday on Wednesday. Shahid Kapoor shared a candid shot on his Instagram profile, in which the couple can be seen happily posing together. The picture appears to be from a dance sequence (going by Shahid's caption). He wrote: "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."

This is what Shahid Kapoor posted:

Speaking of dance, Shahid and Mira danced their hearts out at Mira's parents' 40th wedding anniversary. Sharing the video from the festivities, Mira wrote last month: "I think I wanna marry you! Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy. You guys make us believe in everlasting love."

Earlier this week, Mira and Shahid celebrated their son Zain's 4th birthday. Mira, sharing a greeting for her son Zain, wrote: "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do. Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you."

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.