Mira Rajput Looked So Lovely At Kunal-Arpita's Wedding, Shahid Kapoor Asked Her, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor has treated his Insta family to a new picture of him with his wife Mira Rajput twinning in ivory ensembles. On Sunday, he shared a post in which they can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for the camera. Shahid looks dashing in a white sherwani paired with a golden pagadi (head scarf), while Mira, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a white saree with stone detailing. She has accessorised her look with a statement choker and mang tikka. The image is from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Mujhse shaadi karogi Mira Kapoor".

Soon after Shahid Kapoor shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Oh myyyyy.... !! Newly wed couple lg rhe ho" while another wrote, "Mashallah," followed by a heart emoticon.

Mira Rajput also shared several pictures on her Instagram stories. The first image is a selfie featuring her with Shahid Kapoor, while the second is a solo picture of Mira, clicked by the actor. Sharing the second image, she wrote, "I think my huband clicks the best pictures."

Mira Rajput also shared stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram handle, giving a closer look at her beautiful saree. The saree is from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The wedding we've all been waiting for #AMKRFinally Love you both Kunal & Arpi. Wearing none other than Arpita Mehta obviously!"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding on Sunday in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey. Next, he will be seen in Raj and DK's Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.