Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's Wedding: Inside Pics Of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs

Antara Marwah shared this picture. (courtesy: antara_m)

Designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta got married today (August 28) in Mumbai. The wedding, which took place at Taj Mahal Palace, was attended by family and close friends, including Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah-Antara Marwah and others. Recently, Antara shared several pictures and a video on her Instagram stories offering a glimpse of the wedding. Seeing the inside pictures, it seems the wedding theme was white, as the celebs were seen in white ensembles. Antara shared a photo with Malaika in which they were twining in beautiful white sarees with stone detailing. Malaika accessorised her look with statement jewellery and mang tikka, while Antara can be seen in a choker and bangles.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Antara Marwah captioned it as, "With this firecracker and tagged Malaika Arora. Check out the post below:

Antara Marwah also shared a video of groom Kunal Rawal's entry. In the video, his brothers can be seen carrying him on their shoulders while Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah cheer for him, standing at a distance. Arjun looks dapper in a white kurta pyjama and golden pagadi (head scarf). The video also features Malaika Arora, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor and Natasha Dalal. Sharing the video, Antara captioned it as: "Baraatis for our dulha".

Here have a look:

Antara Marwah also offered a glimpse of the wedding decor. Check out the pictures below:

Antara Marwah also shared an adorable picture of her husband Mohit Marwah with their daughter. Check out the post below:

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are fashion designers known for their indo-western and contemporary designs. They dated each other for almost ten years before getting married on Sunday.