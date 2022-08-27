Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Groove To Chaiyya Chaiyya At Kunal Rawal's Pre-Wedding Bash. Watch

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: nitya.arora)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Mumbai on August 26. Malaika Arora looked absolutely gorgeous in a white ensemble, while Arjun was seen in a traditional black sherwani. In a video shared by their friend Nitya Arora on Instagram stories, the couple can be seen grooving to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se.., starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. While the track featured Malaika and Shah Rukh. The couple can be seen ruling the dance floor with their moves. Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "What a treat," and tagged Malaika and Arjun.

Here have a look at the video shared on a fan page:

For the pre-wedding bash, Malaika Arora opted for an ivory lehenga and accessorised her look with an emerald green choker. Check out the pictures below:

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will get married in an intimate ceremony on August 28. Have a look at soon to be bride and groom:

The pre-wedding bash was also attended by several other Bollywood celebs, including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Check out the video below:

Kunal Rawal and Arjun Kapoor share a close bond, and Kunal is often spotted attending the Kapoor family's functions. Recently, Arjun walked for Kunal at a fashion show. Sharing a post, he wrote, "Sometimes all you need to do in life is take a walk with your best friend... ".

Coming back to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, often they paint Instagram red with their mushy posts. A few months ago, the couple jetted off to Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday. Check out some posts below:

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns. Next, he will be seen in Kuttey and The Lady Killer.