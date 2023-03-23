In Pic: The View From Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor's Mumbai Home

Mira Rajput shared these images. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput, who loves to share moments from different facets of her life, shared a picture-perfect frame on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening. Mira Rajput posted a picture of the view from her and husband Shahid Kapoor's Mumbai home and she captioned the image: "What a beautiful day," adding a heart emoji. Mira Rajput's home is all about sleek white interiors, natural lighting with a hint of foliage. Mira Rajput frequently shares pictures from this corner of her house on social media (more on that later).

See the picture shared by Mira Rajput here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Mira Rajput, a few months ago, shared a picture of the view from her home and she wrote this about her snack time: "Undhiyu for life. I'm pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life."

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor shared this video from the same corner of the house and he wrote: "Sunny plotting his next move... on a sunny Sunday evening."

Another video of Shahid Kapoor dancing with friends at the same corner.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web-series Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. In terms of films, he was last seen in Jersey.