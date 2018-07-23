Shahid Kapoor Reportedly Bought Rs 55 Crore Apartment In Worli. Details Here

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shahid bought a sea facing duplex apartment earlier this month The actor will get six parking spaces along with the duplex The luxury residences will be managed by Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly booked a swanky duplex apartment in Oberoi realtor's upcoming Three Sixty West project. As per a DNA report, Shahid Kapoor is all set to be the owner of a sea facing apartment, which is worth Rs 55.60 crore. The "Padmaavat" actor apparently signed the deal earlier this month and has paid nearly Rs 3 crore as stamp duty for registration. The apartment is one of the luxury residences, which will be managed by Ritz-Carlton Hotel and it has been registered in Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput's names. The DNA report also added that the total area of the apartment adds up to 8,625 sq ft and Shahid Kapoor will also get six parking spaces inside the residential complex.

As per the DNA report, Shahid Kapoor's neighbours at the new Worli apartment will be Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna; and Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Shahid Kapoor currently lives with his family in Juhu and his current home looks totally awesome. In some pictures instagrammed by Shahid, fans can get a glimpse of his gorgeous home. There's a garden after an extended wooden deck area for their daughter Misha to play. The garden area is overlooking the busy Juhu beach:

Here are some pictures for reference:

Pool time with missy. #besttimes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

No words needed A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 16, 2016 at 4:44am PST

Here's Shahid Kapoor's definition of a "magical sunset"

#magicalsunsets A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 26, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

Shaihd Kapoor recently wrapped up Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. He has also signed up the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

As of now, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are waiting for the arrival of their second child.