'Haso, Jiyo, Muskurao' Like Mira Rajput. See Pics

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput always knows how to make her fans smile. From valuable fitness tips to useful information about health and lifestyle choices, Mira has carved a niche for herself as a content creator and influencer on social media. As the wife of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, Mira is always a cynosure of all eyes. On Sunday, her fans were in for a treat as Mira treated them to a carousel of images. In them, she is seen dressed in an Indian ensemble and smiling. The last picture in the collection is a candid capture and is equally gorgeous. Sharing the photos, Mira Rajput wrote, “Haso, jiyo, muskurao… (Laugh, live, smile),” referring to the iconic dialogue Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Replying to the post, rapper Badshah dropped an evil-eye amulet emoji. Mira Rajput's mother-in-law Neliima Azeem said, “Lovely candid pic,” with a heart emoji and clap emoji.

Mira Rajput recently shared a delightful video on her Instagram account, featuring some of the lovely moments she shared with her actor husband, Shahid Kapoor. The video captures a range of adorable moments, from Mira's birthday celebration to their vacation at the beach. The video commences with Mira and Shahid showing off their dancing skills at her 28th birthday party. We also get a glimpse of their vacation memories in a few subsequent frames.

Finally, the clip concludes with the couple dancing at Mira's parents' anniversary celebration. Mira Rajput captioned the post with, "That's the deal my dear."

Before that Mira Rajput shared a collection of photographs captured by none other than her husband, Shahid Kapoor, whom she affectionately calls "Mr K". She posted the pictures and complimented Shahid's photography skills, saying "He clicks nice pictures, right? #browniepoints for Mr K."

Shahid, who is also known for his excellent acting abilities, was quick to respond with a sweet comment, saying "When the subject looks like you, it's too easy to make it look good." Did someone say cute, yet?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since 2015. The couple has two children – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.