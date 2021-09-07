The Stunning Interiors Of Malaika Arora's Home. Pics Inside

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika is currently seen judging 'Supermodel Of The Year 2'

She shared pictures of her place on Instagram

"Home," she captioned one of the Instagram stories

Malaika Arora teased her Instafam with glimpses from her Mumbai home on Monday. A day later, the pictures she posted are still trending big time. She shared a picture of a corner, and another shot of a centerpiece with some flowers placed on it. "Home," she simply captioned a picture that she shared a her Instagram story. The other one required no caption. Earlier, the actress had posted her rendition of the viral Touch It challenge that she took with her sister Amrita Arora. She posted an ROFL video of it on her profile.

See the pictures shared by Malaika Arora here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

"Succumbed.. Hips don't lie," she wrote posting this video with Amrita and added the hashtags #shutup #reels #reelitfeelit."

Malaika Arora, made back-to-back appearances in TV reality shows. In terms of work, the 47-year-old star recently launched her delivery-only restaurant called Nude Bowls. Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She is currently seen judging season 2 of the TV reality show Supermodel Of The Year with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.