'Miss You Already,' Writes Malaika Arora As Son Arhaan 'Embarks On A New And Unchartered' Journey

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan have "embarked on new and unchartered" journeys. The actress saw her son off at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening and the next morning, wrote a touching note for him. Malaika, who is already missing her 18-year-old son, posted a throwback photo of herself and Arhaan and wrote: "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance,new experiences... all I know is that I am super-duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams....miss you already." Though Malaika Arora didn't really reveal details about her son's plans but going by her post and her Instagram story, it appears that Arhaan Khan flew out of Mumbai for higher studies.

About the actress' new journey - she recently launched her delivery-only restaurant called Nude Bowls.

See Malaika Arora's post here:

And here's what the actress shared on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Malaika's Instagram story.

On Monday, Malaika Arora posted a photo of herself taking a walk with son Arhaan and wrote: "My baby boy" with a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Before leaving Mumbai, Arhaan spent some quality time with mom Malaika and dad Arbaaz Khan and even enjoyed lunch with them and aunt Amrita Arora at an eatery in Mumbai on Sunday.

Malaika with Arhaan outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday.

