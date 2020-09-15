The Special Factor In Vidya Balan's Throwback Pic - Mohanlal. Circa 2000

Vidya Balan shared this photo (courtesy balanvidya)

Actress Vidya Balan took a trip down memory lane and dug out a priceless throwback photo from two decades ago. The special factor in Vidya Balan's throwback photo is Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Vidya, who shared the photo in her throwback special Instagram story, also attached the when and where of the memory. The 41-year-old actress revealed that the photo was clicked on the sets of a Malayalam film named Chakram, in which she was to co-star with Mohanlal - the film however didn't progress after the first schedule. She dated it 2000. "TBT 2000... pic taken on sets of my first Malayalam film Chakram with Mohanlal! The film got shelved after the first schedule," read Vidya Balan's note. Thinking out loud, Vidya Balan wrote: "Not looking as bad as I imagined I did."

Some three years after this photo was taken, Vidya Balan made her acting debut in films with 2003 Bengali movie Bhalo Theko. She stepped into Bollywood with Parineeta in 2005, a film adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novella of the same name. Critically acclaimed for her performance, Vidya became a household name after Parineeta. Vidya Balan is best known for starring in films across genres such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhoo Bhulaiyaa, Tumhari Sulu and Mission Mangal.

In her career, Vidya has also appeared in Malayalam film Urumi, Telugu movies N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu, and Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai. She was last seen in the biopic Shakuntala Devi, which released on Amazon Prime.