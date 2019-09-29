The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How The Team Reacted During Standing Ovation At TIFF

Priyanka and Farhan with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose. (courtesy: AFP)

With the release date of The Sky Is Pink fast-approaching, Priyanka Chopra shared about how the much-awaited movie overwhelmed an audience full of 2,000 cine-goers at the Toronto International Film Festival in an interview with NDTV's Rohit Khilnani. The 37-year-old actress, who also confessed that she got "teary-eyed" as the TIFF audience gave a standing ovation for The Sky Is Pink, added that they didn't know how to react. "I have been to TIFF four times and I would say yes. These are people who have come to watch cinema because it's a film festival. So, they are tuff, they are not an easy crowd to please. And to see that kind of an audience stand up and stay standing and stay clapping for such a long duration when we didn't know if we should leave or we should stay or like be gracious or walk. Like it was amazing," she told NDTV.

Priyanka said the standing ovation made her just as emotional as director Shonali Bose: "I got emotional. I mean, Shonali and I may have shed a tear or two at that reaction but it was really gratifying."

Priyanka, who has attended the Toronto International Film Festival four times, said she was nervous this time as well: "It's always nerve-wracking when a theatre full of 2,000 people are going to be watching your film for the first time. And outside of the team, no one had seen the movie. So, I was extremely nervous. Also, it is a Hindi movie which I am doing after 2 years. So I was a little like 'Okay, this is happening at TIFF'."

Meanwhile, Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar told NDTV: "The most important thing is that you felt their love for the movie, and that really what matters at the end of the day. You wanted them to have had an engaging, moving experience. If that hadn't happened, they wouldn't have been applauded the people behind-the-scenes the way they did."

Watch Priyanka and Farhan's interview with Rohit Khilnani here:

The Sky Is Pink is based on late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary (played in the movie by Zaira Wasim), who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar play Aisha's onscreen parents Aditi and Niren in the movie. The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11.

