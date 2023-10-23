The Salaar Effect: Fans Create Colossal Cutout Of Prabhas' Poster On His Birthday

A cutout of Prabhas' poster from Salaar.

As Prabhas celebrates his 44th birthday on Monday, fans of the superstar decided to mark the occasion by creating a colossal cutout of his poster from his upcoming film Salaar. Prabhas fans in Hyderabad gathered around the giant poster to celebrate the actor's special day. Other than Prabhas, Salaar stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram. Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is schedule to release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Check out the cutout of Prabhas' poster here:

Meanwhile, Prabhas' Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran wished him on social media like this. He wrote, "Happy birthday to this incredible guy! "You brought your armies to the war..I brought him"- VardharajaMannar. Cannot wait for Dec 22nd my Salaar."

Happy birthday to this incredible guy!

"You brought your armies to the war..I brought him"- VardharajaMannar

Cannot wait for Dec 22nd my SALAAR!

#Prabhaspic.twitter.com/w2QsW3fwhl — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 23, 2023

Sharing the film's teaser earlier this year, Prabhas simply wrote in an Instagram post, "The Salaar Cease Fire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser of the film and he wrote, The most violent men...Called one man... The most violent. Presenting Salaar Cease Fire to the world."

Prashanth Neel's last release KGF: Chapter 2 broke a number of records at the box office when it released in 2022. Salaar, slated to release on December 22 this year, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu.

In terms of work, Prabhas was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. He will next star in Kalki 2898 - AD, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin. It will also feature Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.