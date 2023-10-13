The Rumours Are Untrue. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Will Still Clash With Prabhas' Salaar

Image instagrammed by Pooja Dadlani. (Courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

We have good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. His much-awaited project Dunki, as per the original plan, will be released on Christmas, this year. Lately, it was rumoured that the release of Dunki is being pushed due to the delay in "post-production timelines.” In an official statement, the makers said, “Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Dunki. The film has been in talks ever since its announcement and with all the discussion around, comes along the wait of the audience for its release. While the rumours around Rajkumar Hirani's directorial release have been taking rounds, it is now been confirmed that there is no postponement in the release and the film will be released on Christmas 2023.” Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It will clash with Prashant Neel'sSalaar, headlined by Prabhas, at the box office.

The statement added, "The audience has always been waiting to hear and see more of Shah Rukh Khan's next project Dunki. While the speculations about its release date getting postponed have kept the audience excitement on edge, now it has been confirmed that Dunki has locked its release on Christmas 2023."

Earlier, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, in a post on X (earlier called Twitter), had said, “Buzz: Salaar Vs Dunki…Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is likely to get postponed. Prabhas' Salaar to get a solo record release.”

Lets Cinema, a digital platform, also mentioned that Dunki is reportedly getting postponed due to the delay in "post-production timelines." “Reports suggest, Dunki might get postponed from December 22 due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation,” the statement read.

Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to dealyed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/aHmAIclOOe — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 12, 2023

“Yes. The talk going around is said to be true. Dunki is most ‘likely' to get postponed. Post-production works are said to be taking time and the team may not be able to complete the works for the 22nd December release. Official confirmation is awaited,” read a tweet by Aakashavaani.

Yes. The talk going around is said to be true. #Dunki most ‘Likely' to get postponed. Post-production works are said to be taking time and the team may not be able to complete the works for the 22nd December release. Official confirmation is awaited. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) October 12, 2023

Dunki's Christmas release was confirmed by Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan's success press meet last month. The superstar had said, “I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritise national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked for in the last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.