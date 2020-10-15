The ROFL Story Behind Suhana Khan's Latest Post. Navya Naveli Nanda And Alia Chhiba Love It

Suhana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan's latest entry on Instagram is winning the Internet. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter, on Thursday, shared one more stunning photo of herself and left her friends and fans in awe. However, she accompanied the photo with an ROFL caption, where she wrote: "Gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it." In the picture, Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a blue dress and posing on what appears to be a bed. She looks breathtaking. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba and her friend Navya Naveli Nanda love her latest photo. While Alia dropped heart eye icons in the comments section, Navya's comment read: "You absolute beauty."

For those who don't know, Navya Naveli Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter.

Suhana Khan's photos always send the Internet into a tizzy. Not kidding. Last week, she shared a photo of herself posing on Brooklyn Bridge. "Vibe," she captioned the post with a heart eye emoji. Take a look:

In one of her previous posts, Suhana Khan looks stunning in a black top and blue shorts. Check it out:

Here are some more mesmerising pictures of Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan, who is a freshman at New York's Columbia University, returned to India amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been staying with her parents since then. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College, where studied films. Other than Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are also parents to sons Aryan, 21, and AbRam, 6.