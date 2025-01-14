<i>The Raja Saab</i>: Prabhas Unveils An All-New Poster Of His Upcoming Film

Prabhas extended his heartfelt Pongal wishes to his fans by sharing a new poster of his upcoming film, The Raja Saab, earlier today.

The poster features Prabhas in a dashing avatar as he looks away from the camera.

Notably, the poster does not include the previously announced release date, April 10, 2025.

This has further fueled speculations about a possible postponement of the film's release.

In his caption, Prabhas wrote, “Wishing you all joy and happiness this festive season…. See you soon with #TheRajaSaab.”

On Friday, a report by Pinkvilla mentioned that the release of The Raja Saab has been postponed.

“The makers are yet to finalize a new date, with full-fledged promotions expected to take place closer to the film's release,” the report added.

On Prabhas' 45th birthday last year, the makers of The Raja Saab unveiled a motion poster on X.

The poster showcased Prabhas seated on a gothic-themed throne. His salt-and-pepper hairstyle added depth to his intense look.

The tagline on the poster, read, “Horror is the new humour."

A side note read, “Royal by blood… Rebel by choice… Claiming what was always his! Motion Poster out now.”

The Raja Saab has been directed by Maruthi Dasari. Previously, he had expressed his excitement about working with Prabhas.

He had said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory, is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker.”

The director added, “We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special, as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

In addition to Prabhas, The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.