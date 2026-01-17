<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' Film Mints Rs 3.50 Crore

Prabhas' latest offering, The Raja Saab, arrived in theatres on January 9. The film, directed by Maruthi Dasari, collected Rs 130.25 crore at the box office in its first week. Now, the horror-comedy has experienced a slight dip in its earnings.

On Day 8, January 16, The Raja Saab minted Rs 3.50 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 133.75 crore.

The film witnessed an overall Telugu occupancy of 34.88 per cent on its second Friday, the report added. The evening shows registered the highest footfall at 43.54 per cent, followed by the afternoon shows, which recorded 37.57 per cent. Night screenings registered an occupancy rate of 36.85 per cent, while the morning shows stood at 21.57 per cent.

The Raja Saab's plot revolves around an ordinary man, aka Raja Saab (Prabhas), who lives with his grandmother in a village. Suffering from Alzheimer's, she believes that her husband, Kanakaraja, will return home after completing an important mission. Things take a dramatic turn when Raja Saab has a chance encounter with a man resembling his grandfather. He vows to reunite the elderly couple, unfolding a heartfelt story with a supernatural touch.

Besides Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh and Prabhas Sreenu are also part of The Raja Saab. The film is backed by IVY Entertainment and People Media Factory.

Previously, Maruthi Dasari confirmed that The Raja Saab's sequel was under discussion.

The director, in a conversation with OTTPlay, shared, "We're setting up a lead for The Raja Saab Part 2, but it won't be a continuation of the same story. It'll have a completely new storyline and a fresh setup. The film will remain in the horror genre, but we're planning to take it to the next level, and the script will be something no one has touched in the horror genre.”