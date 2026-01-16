<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Film Inches Closer To Rs 150-Crore Mark

The one-week box office report of The Raja Saab is out. Headlined by Prabhas, the film has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the domestic box office. The Maruthi directorial earned Rs 5.65 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the horror-comedy has amassed a total collection of Rs 130.4 crore.

As per the report, The Raja Saab recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 36.80% on January 15. Morning shows stood at 15.07%, while afternoon shows saw a significant jump with 42.41% occupancy. Evening shows performed strongly at 47.34%, and night shows registered 42.39%.

A Look At How Prabhas' Last Few Films Performed At The Domestic Box Office In Their First Week

Before The Raja Saab, Prabhas's Baahubali: The Epic was re-released in India. The film collected approximately Rs 40 crore gross in its 3-day opening weekend at the global box office, including around 29 crore in India and Rs 11 crore overseas.

In Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, Prabhas stepped into a futuristic, mythological universe. The sci-fi spectacle turned out to be a massive success, earning a staggering Rs 392.85 crore in its opening week.

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, showcased Prabhas in a rugged, high-octane avatar. Packed with intense action and strong world-building, the film collected Rs 308 crore in its first seven days.

In contrast, Adipurush, a modern retelling of the Ramayana, had a mixed reception despite a strong opening. The mythological drama earned Rs 259.9 crore.

Radhe Shyam featured Prabhas alongside Pooja Hegde. The film managed to collect Rs 100.93 crore in its first seven days.

More About The Raja Saab

Coming back to The Raja Saab, the movie hit the cinema screens on January 9. In addition to Prabhas, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, and Prabhas Sreenu in important roles. The movie has been jointly bankrolled by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.



