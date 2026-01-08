<i>The Raja Saab</i> Advance Booking: Prabhas's Movie Set For A Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 3.5 Crore Ahead Of Release

Telugu actor Prabhas is on a roll. After the release of his much-awaited poster from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, the 46-year-old is now gearing up for the premiere of the pan-India horror comedy, The Raja Saab. The movie, directed by Maruthi, will hit the silver screens on January 9.

Even before The Raja Saab's theatrical release, the film is making waves for its advance booking numbers and ticket prices. In the Telugu 2D market, the movie has grossed Rs 2.38 crore from 84,894 tickets across 1,381 shows, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi 2D version has raked in Rs 3.76 lakhs from 3,688 tickets sold for over 700 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil 2D screening has registered Rs 12,070 from 77 tickets across 12 shows.

As far as the premium formats are concerned, the Telugu Dolby Cine shows have so far earned Rs 29,550 from 70 tickets in 3 shows, added the Sacnilk report. On the other hand, the Hindi Dolby Cine shows generated Rs 1.12 crore from 40,725 tickets over 1,519 shows.

Across India, The Raja Saab has managed to sell 1,29,454 tickets across 3,615 shows, amassing Rs 3.55 crore. When blocked seats are factored in, the number goes up to Rs 8.62 crore.

Additionally, The Raja Saab's ticket prices have been capped at Rs 1000 for the film's paid premiere shows from today, as per a directive by the Andhra Pradesh government. The ticket prices have witnessed a surge of Rs 150 for regular screenings, beginning tomorrow, resulting in the cost per seat rising to Rs 297 in single-screen theatres.

The Raja Saab, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Zarina Wahab and Nidhhi Agerwal in crucial roles. The film's music has been crooned by Thaman S, while the cinematography has been handled by Karthik Palani. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao oversaw the editing responsibilities and production design was conducted by Rajeevan.