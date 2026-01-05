<i>The Raja Saab</i> Actress Zarina Wahab Explains Why She Is Choosing Telugu Cinema Over Hindi Films

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has revealed why she has become increasingly selective about her work in Hindi cinema, choosing instead to focus on projects in the Telugu film industry as she prepares for the release of her upcoming film, The Raja Saab.

Speaking about her roots and language skills while attending a special event for the film in Mumbai on Monday, Zarina said, "I have been working in the industry for more than 40 years now. I am from Andhra, so I can speak good Telugu, much better than anybody else. Everybody kept asking me why I wasn't working in Telugu films. I've worked in a few, but this film is bringing me more fame."

She went on to explain why Telugu cinema currently excites her more than Hindi films, adding, "People in Bombay ask me, why are you doing Telugu films? Hindi films main family mar gayi hai. There's no family. Sirf South mai family abhi bhi zinda hai (The concept of family has died in Hindi; it's only alive in the South). They produce such family-oriented films that people love to watch. I am currently working on 2-3 more Telugu movies."

Despite her shift in focus, Zarina made it clear that she holds no resentment towards Bollywood. Acknowledging the industry that shaped much of her career, she said, "I am very thankful to the Telugu industry now, and I was very, very thankful to the Hindi industry also."

Zarina Wahab is married to actor Aditya Pancholi and is the mother of actors Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi.

Her forthcoming film The Raja Saab boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and more.

The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 9, 2026.

