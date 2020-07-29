The Person Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha 'Probably Loves More' Than Her Is....

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

On Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi's 34th birthday (on Tuesday), Deepika Padukone wished her in a very special way. She posted a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and she wrote in the caption: "Probably the only person my sister loves more than me. Happy birthday." Huma Qureshi, who happens to be a friend of Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone, replied to the Piku actress' wish on her Instagram story and wrote: "Haha! It's a (little) true but no one can take your place... No Chotu (Anisha Padukone)?"

Wait, it gets better. Anisha Padukone responded to both Deepika and Huma's Instagram stories and wrote: "Correct, Hema madam.... But you both are equally annoying."

Huma Qureshi shared a picture from her birthday festivities on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Loved. Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I'm singing happy birthday to me. What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right? #gratitude #happy #balloon."

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Zack Snyder's zombie film Army Of The Dead. Deepika Padukone recently signed a film with Baahubali star Prabhas. The untitled film will be directed by Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film's revised cast hasn't been announced yet.