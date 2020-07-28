Here's What Huma Qureshi's Brother Saqib Saleem Shared On Her Birthday

Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi. (Image courtesy: saqibsaleem )

Actress Huma Qureshi celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress spent her special day with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, who wished her in the sweetest yet the most hilarious way possible on social media. Saqib shared two pictures of himself and Huma, which appear to be from her birthday celebrations, and accompanied them with an ROFL note. In one of the pictures, Saqib can be seen making a goofy face while posing with Huma, who can be seen smiling with all her heart. "The intermittent fasting, keto kind, the blue cycling shorts kind, the I have trained with all trainers in Bombay kind, the annoying kind, the meri behna mera gehna kind, I love you, Huma Qureshi. Happy birthday, Humiaji."

The last part of Saqib Saleem's birthday wish is siblings everywhere: "I have shown you enough love since yesterday for a whole year now. Bas ab. Get lost." LOL.

Earlier in the day, Huma Qureshi gave her fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations on social media. She shared pictures of herself sitting in a room filled with balloons and wrote: "Loved! Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life... I'm singing happy birthday to me! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right?"

Huma Qureshi has starred in movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur (part 1 and 2), D-Day, Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur and Kaala. She was last seen in Netflix series Leila where she shared screen space with Siddarth Suryanarayan, Rahul Khanna and Sanjay Suri. The actress will next be seen in the American zombie thriller Army Of The Dead co-starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi and Chris D'Elia.