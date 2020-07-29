'Did Someone Say Pizza?' You Have Anisha Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Attention

Anisha Padukone shared this photo (courtesy anishapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone expressed her love and admiration for - wait for it... pizza - in her latest Instagram post and Ranveer Singh couldn't resist a comment on it. "Did someone say pizza?" Anisha captioned an adorable photo of hers, in which she can be seen digging into a plate full of pizza - Anisha's expression says it all about how much of a pizza lover she in. Anisha added a few quirky hashtags to her post - "#truelove #badebadepizzae #crustwaster #washitdownwithcoke" - and Ranveer seem to totally get her vibe. "Garm-a-garam pizzzzzzaaaaaaay," he joined in with this comment. Needless to say that Ranveer's comment has the most number of likes on Anisha's post. Oh boy, all those pizza icons are making us drool.

Take a look at what Anisha Padukone shared here:

On Ranveer Singh's birthday earlier this month, Anisha sent him a super cool birthday wish, just in sync with Ranveer's super cool persona.

Screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram story

Pizza lover Anisha Padukone is also big sister Deepika's French fry eating buddy: "Happy Happy Birthday my partner in French fry! Actually... You are a french fry," Deepika had written on Anisha's birthday.

Deepika, who is in Mumbai with husband Ranveer, can't wait to meet her family, who are in Bengaluru, once life gets back to normalcy - she said it during an Instagram Q&A session. Missing sister Anisha, Deepika had posted this in May: "I miss you peanut! Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!"

Deepika Padukone also recently revealed that Anisha Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the only two people in her life who all about her "weird talents." Now, we are waiting for Anisha and Ranveer to spill the beans.