Anisha Padukone's Birthday Wish For Brother-In-Law Ranveer Singh Is As Fun As He Is

Anisha with Deepika and Ranveer (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Anisha shared an Instagram story on Ranveer's birthday

"Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye," she wrote

Anisha added an ROFL gif of Ranveer to her Insta story

Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh! Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha began early birthday celebrations for brother-in-law Ranveer on social media, with an Instagram story as the clock struck midnight on his birthday. Anisha, who only rarely posts about Deepika and Ranveer on social media, shared a simple and quirky birthday wish for Ranveer on her Instagram story, writing: "Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye, jijaji (Best wishes to you on your birthday, jijaji)." Anisha also added an ROFL gif of Ranveer doing bhangra to her Instagram story. Today, Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday. So, here's how Anisha Padukone wished her "jijaji" on his birthday:

Screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram story

Anisha Padukone often features on Deepika Padukone's Instagram. Our all-time favourite is this photo of snuggles and cuddles, featuring Anisha with Deepika and Ranveer, from last year. Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer.

Meanwhile, for Anisha Padukone, her jiju Ranveer Singh is the "main man."

Ahead of the lockdown, Ranveer Singh had wrapped the shooting schedules of two of his upcoming movies - '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 was scheduled to release in April but was postponed indefinitely as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Deepika co-stars with Ranveer in the sports drama. Yash Raj Film's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is expected to hit screens on October 2. Ranveer will also feature in a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which will release in cinemas. Ranveer's upcoming projects also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, remains Ranveer's last release.