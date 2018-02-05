The PadMan Effect: Is This Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary's Release Date? Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary will reportedly hit the screens on February 16 now

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar in PadMan. (Image courtesy: Sidharth Akshay ) New Delhi: Highlights Aiyaary has been reportedly postponed to February 16 Sidharth Malhotra's film was earlier slated to release with PadMan PadMan features Akshay Kumar in the lead role Aiyaary has been reportedly postponed. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and wrote that Aiyaary, which was earlier slated to release along with Akshay Kumar's PadMan on February 9, will now hit the screens on February 16. "It's CONFIRMED... #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Aiyaary's release date has been postponed for the second time. Earlier, both PadMan and Aiyaary were supposed to release on January 26 (Republic Day) but director Neeraj Pandey postponed it to February 9. He had tweeted: ""Looks like you'll have to wait a couple of weeks longer to witness our #Aiyaary. Now in cinemas on February 9."



This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Aiyaary's release date today.

It's CONFIRMED... #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018



Earlier, it seemed that the makers of Aiyaary decided tPadMan. But Akshay Kumar later postponed the release of PadMan to February 9 on request from "Padmaavat" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film didn't hit the screens on the same day.



The release of many films have been disrupted at the starting of 2018 including Anushka Sharma's Pari. The film now releases on March 2 instead of February 9. Of Pari's revised release date a source earlier told PadMan and "Padmaavat"'s release, as that may imply bagging fewer screens."



Sidharth Malhotra hasn't confirmed about the new release date yet. In a recent interview to news agency IANS, he said that he 'Aiyaary, as the film is based on the army background. "Our producers are tackling it. It's in the process. Each film has its own reasons. We have seen what happened with that film ("Padmaavat"). Our film doesn't have severe issues as far as I know after talking with my producers. I have full faith that our producers will come up with a positive result, so I don't see any issue with that. I hope that our film has a smooth release," Sidharth, 32, told IANS.



Team Aiyaary have promoted the film at various BSF camps. The film features Rakul Preet Singh opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra are also part of the film.



(With IANS inputs)



