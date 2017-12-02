The 'Only Time' Kajol Cancelled Shoot In 25 Years Of Bollywood "...that's the only time I remember telling the producers that I can't come," said Kajol

50 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kajol completed 25 years in Bollywood this year (courtesy kajol) New Delhi: Highlights "I have shot even when I had high fever," said Kajol "Don't think I have ever cancelled a day's shoot," she added "That's a huge responsibility on your head," she added Bekhudi released. The film was a damp squib at the box office but she made a comeback with films like the cult favourite Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the ultimate romantic one Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, murder mystery Gupt and thriller Dushman. During her 25 years of tryst with Bollywood, Kajol reveals, she's never failed to arrive on sets barring just once, when her daughter Nysa was not keeping well. Apart from Nysa, 14,

"One day my daughter was not well, she had 104 degree temperature, that's the only time I remember telling the producers that I can't come. But for my own illness, I have shot even when I had high fever," Kajol told PTI in an interview. "In my 25 years, I don't think I have ever cancelled a day's shoot. With (utmost) honesty I can say that, I have not missed a flight or cancelled a shoot till date," she added.



Mentioning that erratic work hours and performance pressure are inevitable attributes of being a star, she said: "You are working in an industry where if you fall sick or cancel a shoot, lakhs of rupees go out of somebody else's pocket. So that's a huge responsibility on your head." That's probably one of the reasons why Kajol is such a favourite of many in the film industry.



Having sailed through a career 25 years ago, Kajol was last seen playing the antagonist in Dhanush's VIP 2, which also released in Hindi. in 2015, Kajol made her Bollywood comeback of sorts with Dilwale, which reunited the iconic Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan Jodi.



(With agency inputs)



