The Only Battle Ajay Devgn 'Wants To Lose' Against Son Yug. Any Guesses?

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn seems to be having a fun-filled Sunday with his son Yug and this picture stands as proof. A while ago, the actor treated his Insta family to an adorable picture in which we can see them playing a game, claw fight. The father-son duo can be seen looking into each other's eyes as they fight to win the game. Ajay can be seen in a beige sweatshirt, while his son Yug looks cute in a blue t-shirt. They can be seen playing on the balcony, as in the background, we can see the tall buildings. Sharing the post, the actor captioned in Hindi, "Akeli ek ladai jise har baap haarna chahta hai (The only battle every father wants to lose)."

Soon after Ajay Devgn shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Take a look below:

Ajay Devgn often treats his Insta family to pictures of him with his son Yug. Last year in December, the actor shared a photo of himself with Yug finding their "small moment of peace" in Varanasi. The image features Ajay Devgn lying on a boat with Yug resting and smiling at the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Yug & I, finding our small moment of in the (heart emoticon) of Varanasi."

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture in which he and his nephew Daanish Gandhi can be seen holding Yug. The trio can be seen in similar black ensembles. In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, "Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno - Baap, Beta aur Bhanja (When all three are gathered at one place - father, son and nephew)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bholaa and Maidaan.