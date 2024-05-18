The One Where Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Dance To Their Song Dekhha Tenu. Watch

Rajkummar and Janhvi in a still from the video. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, co-stars of Mr & Mrs Mahi, scooped some time out from the film's promotions and shared a fun dance video on Instagram, on Saturday. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to the track Dekhha Tenu from their upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. In the caption, the actors encouraged their fans to share their versions of the track. Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao shared a collab video and they captioned it, "Show your love to your Mahi by making a reel on Dekha Tenu and tag us and we will share them back on our Instagram. Mr & Mrs Mahi releasing in theatres on 31st May."

Check out the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor shared a solo reel dancing to the song and she captioned the post, "Dekha Tenu hits me right in the feels. Mr & Mrs Mahi in theatres on the 31st of May."

The track titled Dekhha Tenu is a spin on the evergreen track Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... The original track (Say Shava Shava ) was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the lyrics were by Sameer Anjaan and it was sung by Udit Narayan. The new rendition has been composed and written by Jaani and it has been sung by Mohammad Faiz.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film has been backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Sharan Sharma.