Anil Kapoor Vs Aditya Roy Kapur: Whose Line Impresses Sobhita Dhulipala?

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the video. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala are busy with promotional events for their series The Night Manager. In the latest one, Anil Kapoor and Aditya were supposed to impress Sobhita with innovative pickup lines. Sobhita's “beloved buoys” delivered “exclusive cringe material” and the result will leave you in splits. On Friday, Sobhita posted a video that shows Anil Kapoor and Aditya reading out some pick-up lines to their co-star. In their defence, they thought the lines were “very bad” and “not gonna work on any human being.” The clip starts with Sobhita, who plays the role of Kaveri Dixit in the series, explaining the “enviable task” where Anil Kapoor and Aditya have to “try and impress” her and she has to decide who's more “charming.”

As the task begins, the two stars deliver ROFL pickup lines that cracked Sobhita up. To give you an idea, some of them were - “Kaveri, humari jodi ekdum perfect hai, because I'm an arms dealer and you are a bomb,” “I am a spy and I have many, many, names, but you can call me yours” and “Kaveri, I have to report you to the Indian Intelligence because you are on my most wanted list.” The competition is so close that Sobhita Dhulipala says she can't decide who's most “charming” between the two.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala hilariously wrote, “Exclusive cringe material by my beloved buoys, made with love for me and only me.” The caption on Anil Kapoor's post read, “Nothing much to see here, just arms dealers dropping bombs” while sharing the same clip, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, “The Night Manager firing blanks.”



The Night Manager is the official Hindi remake of a British spy series of the same name. The original series starred Tom Hiddleston and Huge Laurie in the lead roles. In the Indian adaptation, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor have stepped into the shoes of the two stars, respectively.

The upcoming series also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee. It will release on Disney+Hotstar on February 17.