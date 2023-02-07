Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager Look Approved By Jackie Shroff: 'Lakhan, Ek Number'

Anil Kapoor from his movie The Night Manager (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's web series, The Night Manager, is just 10 days away from its premiere on an OTT platform. Ahead of the release of his spy series, Anil Kapoor has been sharing posters of his character Shailendra Rungta, who is an arms dealer, and leaving his fans more intrigued about his upcoming project. In his latest post, Anil Kapoor showed us the moods of Shailendra aka Shelly and it got the seal of approval from his Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff. Wearing a black overcoat and a blue muffler, Anil Kapoor is looking intense in the new posters, which also show him smoking. He borrowed a line from ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh's Dhuan Utha Hai and wrote, “‘Dhuan utha hai, kahin aag jal rahi hogi.' Shelly woh aag bhi hai aur dhuan bhi [Shelly is that fire and that smoke, too].” Referring to his last image, Anil Kapoor added, “Disclaimer: Smoking is injurious to health.”

Anil Kapoor's close friend and co-star in many films, Jackie Shroff, loved The Night Manager posters. He slipped into his character from Subhash Ghai's 1989 film and commented, “Lakhan, ek number one.” In case you can't recall, Jackie Shroff played police officer Ram and Anil Kapoor was featured as his younger brother Lakhan in the movie.

Other than Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor's Thar co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh also reacted to his post. She dropped red heart icons in the comments section.

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have also shared screen space in movies like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Trimurti, Parinda, Yudh, Kala Bazaar, Andar Baahar and Kabhi Na Kabhi.

The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of a British spy series of the same name. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, it also features Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee. Aditya has stepped into the shoes of Tom Hiddleston while Anil Kapoor portrays the character of an arms dealer, played by Huge Laurie in the original series.

The Night Manager will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on February 17.