Anil Kapoor's Throwback Glory Over The Years. See His Post

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in a throwback. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, boasting a career that spans several decades. The actor has played the leading man and father of the bride with equal ease, impressing fans at every stage of his four-decade-long career. On Wednesday, Anil Kapoor shared a carousel of images recording his award-winning moments over the years. In the pictures, he is seen with actors such as Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani, Madhuri Dixit, Neetu Kapoor, among others at various Filmfare Award events over the years. Sharing the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “In the 4 decades that I've been around, tides have changed, talent has changed, tastes have changed and audiences certainly have changed...The one thing that hasn't changed is the virtue of hard work, persistence and conviction, and they are rewards enough... But a few awards don't hurt.”

Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's brother, replied with clap and heart emojis.



Anil Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming release The Night Manager. The Hindi remake of the British spy series stars him alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

Speaking about the project in an Instagram post, Anil Kapoor said, “If danger is bad, I don't want to be good… As we launch the trailer of #TheNightManager today, I feel the weight of responsibility to do justice to a fantastic book and its wonderful previous adaptation, but I also feel immense pride and excitement at what this diverse and talented team has managed to accomplish. As you watch this slice of the blood, sweat and tears we have poured into it, I hope our passion and thrill jumps out at you and I hope that you love it!”

The Night Manager will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

In addition to The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor will appear next in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. He was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.