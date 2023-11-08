The Marvels' Director Nia DaCosta Wants To Work With Shah Rukh Khan: 'It's Kind Of A No-Brainer'

Image was shared by niadacosta. (courtesy: niadacosta)

There are actors and then there is Shah Rukh Khan. Well, there is no two way about it. Don't know about you but The Marvelsdirector Nia DaCosta agrees with us. In an interview with News18, the filmmaker expressed her desire to work with “legend” Shah Rukh Khan. Nia DaCosta was asked if there was a Bollywood actor she wanted to work with. “Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn't he? It's kind of a no-brainer in that sense,” she said. Now, we just can't wait for a superhit collaboration. Can you?

Nia DaCosta was also asked to share her thoughts on Farhan Akhtar's character in the web series Ms Marvel andif she ever wanted to rope in a Bollywood star in The Marvels. She said, “I never thought about that. I think we were just keeping everything really organic so we never wanted to do any kind of stunt casting. But there is always time, there's always time.”

On the ensemble starcast of The Marvels, Nia DaCosta added, “I inherited an amazing cast in the Khan family and Kamala Khan. And Park Seo Joon was an actor that I just thought was amazing and when this character (Prince Yan) came up, I was like he would be really good for this. I was just excited for the opportunity to put more people in the film from different backgrounds but I didn't feel pressured around it.”

The Marvels will release on November 10. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel will reprise their characters in the upcoming offering.

The Marvels' final trailer was released by the makers earlier this week. We got a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr's Iron Manand Captain America, played by Chirs Evans.

Gary Lewis, Park Seo-Joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh are also part of the film.