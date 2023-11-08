Viral: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pictured With Fans At A Wedding Reception

Deepika-Ranveer at the wedding. (Courtesy: X)

Amid Diwali fever, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at a wedding reception. Deepika Padukone was dressed in a beautiful saree and she looked stunning. Ranveer Singh added a dash of glamour with his black shades. He wore a black sherwani. A fan page dedicated to Deepika Padukone shared pictures and videos from the wedding. In one of the videos, we can see Ranveer and Deepika posing with guests at the wedding. In another, Ranveer escorting Deepika to the front and showing thumbs up sign on the camera while the guests take a selfie with them. The fan page simply captioned the post, "Deepika and Ranveer at a wedding reception last night."

Take a look at the photos and videos here:

Deepika and Ranveer at a wedding reception last night pic.twitter.com/sse0IiSYOP — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 8, 2023

Here's another video where Deepika and Ranveer Singh can be seen arriving at the party. "Deepika and Ranveer at a wedding reception last night," the post read. Take a look:

Deepika and Ranveer at a wedding reception last night pic.twitter.com/htZCqmtZiV — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 8, 2023

Deepika and Ranveer made a stunning appearance together at the birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan last week. Deepika wore a short blingy dress and Ranveer Singh wore a black suit. Several fan pages dedicated to the actors shared inside pictures. Apart from Deepika-Ranveer, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan also attended the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash last night ✨#DeepikaPadukone#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/PPQ8Ekoxgd — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) November 3, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed headlines as they appeared as the first guests for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. They talked about their relationship, marriage and a lot more. Deepika Padukone's comments about "casual dating" created a stir on social media. The couple also revealed their wedding video on the show for the first time after five years of their marriage.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt.