Viral: An Inside Pic Of Aryan Khan From Dad Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash

This picture from inside Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash on November 2nd is trending big on the social media and for all the right reasons. You ask why? It features the superstar's son Aryan Khan, of course. The picture, which is being shared by fan pages on social media, features Orhan Awatramani and Aryan Khan posing together. In the picture, we can see Aryan Khan looking dapper in an all-black jacket and pants. Orry was seen in a shimmery red attire.

The caption alongside the picture read, "Double the trouble, double the charm! Aryan and Orry make an unbeatable duo. With Aryan in black and Orry in red, they're beyond cute and oh-so-handsome. The striking combination of red and black is impossible to ignore."

Over the weekend, Orhan Awatramani shared some pictures from SRK's birthday night. SRK's Pathaanco-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor were part of the starry guest list.

group photo of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Dadlani & Karisma Kapoor during Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday bash pic.twitter.com/vrdmZV2sxM — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/sTV0yevq63 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, SRK wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit.