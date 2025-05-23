France Diaries: Khushi Kapoor And Orry Snuggle Up In Blankets On A Yacht

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani were in France together. They were supporting Janhvi Kapoor during her Cannes Film Festival debut. Khushi shared photos showcasing their fun moments on social media.

Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are currently in France, showing love and support for Khushi's elder sister and Orry's BFF, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Cannes Film Festival debut this month.

On Friday, Khushi Kapoor dropped a bunch of pictures from her time in France, and while the entire photo dump was packed with fun moments, one goofy snap with Orry totally stole the show.

In the standout pic, Khushi and Orry are seen chilling on the deck of a yacht. The duo was wrapped up in blankets. Khushi's radiant smile, Orry's signature pout, and their matching black sunglasses – pure vibe.

Another shot shows them enjoying softies with their friend Tania Shroff. In one picture, Khushi and Orry are twinning in white as they stroll through the streets of France – major BFF goals!

Other slides capture Khushi looking effortlessly stylish as she explores the scenic spots, snaps a mirror selfie and soaks up some beachy moments.

Khushi captioned it, “Au revoir.”

Reacting to the post, Khushi Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor, dropped red hearts and heart-eyes smile emojis. Khushi's friend, Aaliyah Kashyap said, “Gorg gal.”

Influencer Muskan Chanana called Khushi a “cutu baby."

Orry and Khushi Kapoor's vacation content is pure entertainment gold. Their getaway has been packed with unfiltered moments.

Earlier, Orry shared a hilarious video on Instagram. The clip starts off with the camera placed on the ground, catching a fun and candid vibe between Khushi and him.

Orry is seen casually sipping a drink from a can, while Khushi sweetly forms a heart shape with her hands.

But then comes the classic Orry twist. He jumps in to "fix" Khushi's heart pose, first by adjusting her hands, then stretching them wide. Orry suddenly spits out his drink mid-pose – and it lands right between their hands.

Khushi bursts into laughter, totally caught off guard but loving the moment.

He cheekily captioned the video “4 loved ones."

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Nadaaniyan. The Netflix original marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.