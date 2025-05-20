Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Sister Khushi And BFF Orry Form Cheer Squad Ahead Of <i>Homebound</i> Screening

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Homebound has been selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Ahead of the film screening, Janhvi's sister Khushi, BFF Orry and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya arrived at the French riviera to attend the film's screening. Happy pictures of the bunch have emerged online.

In the pictures, the trio are flanked by Karan Johar. They can be seen dressed in their casual best and posing for the camera flashing their bright smiles.

Karan Johar shared pictures from Day 1 of the festival. He painted the carpet peach with his checkered three-piece suit. "Yes we Cannes! Day 1," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter shared his own set of photos from Cannes with the caption: "Bonjour festival de Cannes."

Take a look:

Eminent filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as an executive director for the film.

Sharing the update, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height.

"With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound's powerful story with audiences around the world!"

In the official note shared by Karan Johar, Martin Scorsese praised Homebound. "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help.

"Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

Earlier, Ghaywan's Masaan, which featured Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015.