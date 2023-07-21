The Marvels Trailer: Three Female Superheroes Unite To Save The Universe

A scene from the trailer of The Marvels . (Courtesy:YouTube)

Another day, another opportunity for a Marvel superhero to save the universe. Just this time, the highly anticipated The Marvels film has a trio of superheroes coming together to save the world from evil forces. The trailer, released on Friday, features Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel having to take on the mantle of managing an unstable universe. This is right after she has managed to successfully complete the mammoth task of reclaiming her identity from Kree. But Carol is not alone in her endeavours. She appears to be ably supported by Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel.

The film has Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel.

The trio come together due to a compelling reason – their unique powers are interconnected. Whenever they activate their abilities, they undergo a bizarre swapping phenomenon, exchanging places and abilities with one another. Faced with this perplexing predicament, they are compelled to unite and form an unlikely alliance.

While we have Samuel L. Jackson back as the formidable Nick Fury, the evil Dar-Benn [Zawe Ashton] with a sole aim to destroy the world is present too, adding to the already complicated situation.

As always, there are breathtaking visuals, sleek action sequences, and the perpetual race against time.

The trailer has been shared on YouTube with the caption, “This fall, The Marvels take flight. Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

Watch the trailer here:

In addition to the primary cast,The Marvels also stars Gary Lewis, Park Seo-Joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh, in important roles.

The Marvels, produced by Kevin Feige, is scheduled to release on November 10.









