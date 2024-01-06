The Majnu Bhai Effect: Sonakshi Sinha Shares ROFL Post From Egypt

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha is living her best life in Egypt. The actress, holidaying there, has actively been sharing photos from her holiday. The pictures are stunning but there is one post that has our heart. In the pictures, the actress can be seen riding a horse and the caption accompanying the post read, "Aaj ka post dedicated to Majnu bhai (Today's post is dedicated to Majnu Bhai) #iykyk #Sonastravels #Cairo #Egypt." In the comments, Maniesh Paul wrote, "Kya pic hai bosssss. Best zone." Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Love." Pulkit Samrat dropped fire emojis in the comments. Meezaan commented, "Rocking horse' by Sagar Pandey." Celeb stylist Ekaa Lakhani wrote, "Fabbbbbbb love." Another comment read, "Majnu bhai is happy." another one added, "That's just perfect."

Sonakshi's pose in the pictures is similar to one of Majnu Bhai's paintings. For those who don't know, Majnu Bhai is a popular character from the Anees Bazmee-directed 2007 film Welcome. Played by Anil Kapoor, he was an underworld don who aspired to be a painter. The horse painting by Anil Kapoor's character in the movie, found a permanent spot in the Internet's meme goldmine.

Sharing a photo from her Egypt holiday, Sonakshi wrote, "Sphinx just lookin like a wow so I gave him a kiss... and then went on to take some more corny photos." LOL.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was also seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. Last year, the actress starred in the hit series Dahaad. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.