Flipping Through The Pages Of Sonakshi Sinha's Holiday Album In Egypt: 'Mine Is Blown'

Please don't disturb Sonakshi Sinha. The actress is spending quality time in Egypt. Sonakshi has opened her holiday album with a set of super amazing pictures on Instagram. She paid a visit to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo. The actress said that she “saw some 4000-year-old royal mummies” and her “mind is blown.” Sharing pictures from day one in Egypt, Sonaksi said, “Ending 2023 in Egypt. Day 1: soaked in some history and culture at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo. Saw 4000-year-old royal mummies, ancient cosmetics and garments of the queens, what all was buried with the pharaoh's, their musical instruments, how they told time, hieroglyphics, some truths and some myths. Mind is blown.”

Sonakshi Sinha has also shared a picture from her time in Cairo on Instagram Stories.

Before this, Sonakshi Sinha announced that people should not disturb her until January 10. Sharing a set of pictures of herself dressed in a power suit, the actress wrote, “Exit 2023… signing out of this year! See you soon 2024!! (If anyone has any work with me, don't call me until 10 Jan. Bye)”

Sonakshi Sinha's Christmas 2023 album screamed jingle bells from miles away. Of course, she clicked a picture with “asli [real]” Santa Claus. The throwback pictures were from Sonakshi's Finland holiday album. Her caption read, “Here's one with Asli Santa… and not me running away with all his mail. Hope you all had the Merriest Christmas ever, happiness and love to all.”

2023 has been a wonderful year for Sonakshi Sinha who moved into her new home. The actress had also declared that adulting is “hard.” Sharing pictures of herself with packed furniture, the actress said, “Adulting - hard!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad alongside Vijay Varma.