The Magic Is In Sara Ali Khan's Eyes, The Windows To Her Soul

To put simple, the new photos shared by Sara Ali Khan are mesmerizing. The 25-year-old actress turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat and has converted her Instagram into a look book of sorts. In an album of photos shared on Thursday evening, Sara Ali Khan cast a spell on her Instafam with her eyes. Sara Ali Khan, known as the queen of captions, described the breath-taking close-up shots in these words: "Your eyes are the windows to your soul." In the photos, Sara looks stunning in a jacket lehenga from Manisha Malhotra's new collection. The designer dropped the red hearts on Sara's album.

Well, what's a Sara Ali Khan post without some of her poetry. Just a day before, she introduced herself as Manish Malhotra's Noor on Instagram with this Sara Ki Shayari, as she likes to call them: "Adaab huzoor... Aapki Khidmat mein noor. Don't have to go too door. Like, share, comment jaroor."

Here are some more glimpses of Sara Ali Khan's photoshoot with Manish Malhotra's designs in Jaipur:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-starred with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman has composed music for the film.