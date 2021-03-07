Pics From Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim's Day Out With Dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Having a dull day? We have a nice post to cheer you up. Actress Sara Ali Khan, on Sunday, updated her Instagram feed with pictures from her day out with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan. The pictures appear to be from Ibrahim's birthday (we will explain later). In the photos, Ibrahim completely looks like his dad's "carbon copy" and Sara agrees with us. The actress can be seen wearing a blue dress while Ibrahim can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt, black jeans and a denim jacket in the post. Saif Ali Khan looks cool in a maroon kurta and white pyjama.

Sharing the photos, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Daddy's day out. #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy." Check them out here:

The reason we said the aforementioned photos are from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday party because, on Friday night, Ibrahim was photographed arriving at dad Saif's residence with sister Sara to celebrate his 20th birthday.

A picture of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim from the latter's birthday party is also trending on social media. Check it out here:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers. She has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

Saif Ali Khan, who has worked in films like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Surakshaa, Ek Tha Raja, Bambai Ka Babu, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Dil Tera Diwana, Hamesha, Hum Tum, Udaan, Kachche Dhaage, Aarzoo, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Humse Badhkar Kaun, was last seen in Prime Video's web-series Tandav.