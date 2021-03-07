Trending: Saif Ali Khan's Pic From Son Ibrahim's Birthday Bash

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iakempire)

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday and an unseen picture of the father-son duo from his birthday bash is now doing the rounds on the Internet. The picture, which will give you all party vibes, is from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new home. In the photo, Saif can be seen happily posing with Ibrahim, his son with his first wife Amrita Singh. The actor opted for a casual outfit for the party - a kurta-pyjama set - while Ibrahim looks dashing in a grey tee, denim jacket and black jeans. The picture has gone crazy viral on social media, with several fan clubs resharing it on their respective pages. Check it out here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday party was attended by his sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan and Suniel Shetty's son Ayan, among many other others.

On Ibrahim's birthday, Sara Ali Khan posted a bunch of pictures with him and wished her brother with this adorable note: "Happy birthday, Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

In case you can't recall Sara Ali Khan's "knock knock jokes," here is a new one for you:

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with actress Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor and the duo welcomed their second son last month.