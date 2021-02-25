Sara Ali Khan's Reply To A Paparazzo Who Asked Her To Remove The Mask

Sara Ali Khan photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Sara Ali Khan was photographed outside her gym

She happily posed for the shutterbugs

Sara was last seen in 'Coolie No 1' remake

Sara Ali Khan, who is frequently photographed at her gym, was spotted on Wednesday afternoon as well. The actress, who is often seen interacting with the paparazzi, began trending courtesy a video which surfaced on social media. The now-viral video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Sara Ali Khan, who was seen walking out of her gym, stopped for a photo-op session of sorts, where she was asked by one of the photographers to get rid of the mask. Sara Ali Khan walked towards her car and told the paparazzo, "Mask nahi hataenge (won't remove the mask).

See the aforementioned video here:

Earlier this month, Sara Ali Khan went on a vacation to Maldives along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and their mother and Bollywood veteran Amrita Singh. See some of the photos that the actress shared from her holiday on her Instagram profile:

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

The actress was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, alongside Varun Dhawan, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Christmas. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.