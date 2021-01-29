Sara Ali Khan's Love For Sweater Weather Summed Up In These Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is shuttling between extreme weathers. Earlier this month, she was holidaying in the Maldives with her family, and now, she's dealing with the winter chill. Hence, Sara Ali Khan's poetry book too has poems for all weathers. Sharing a bunch of photos recently, Sara hinted that her winter days are all about sun-bathing and gorging of sarso ka saag: "Sweater Days and Winter Haze. Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays." Sara was winter ready in an oversized hoodie and a pair of thigh-high socks, which elevated her lounge wear look to another level. Sara used the setting sun as her prop and the photos turned out to be awesome, just like her.

Here's what Sara Ali Khan wrote about sweater weather.

Sara's sweater weather poem may be a short one but she composed this ROFL poem on the day she flew back to Maximum City from the Maldives about binge eating on holidays: "When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat, Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float', Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.